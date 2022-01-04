Fed's Kashkari abandons dovish view, sees 2 rate hikes this year

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said he expects the U.S. central bank to need to raise interest rates two times this year, reversing his long-held view that rates will need to stay at zero until at least 2024.

"I brought forward two rate increases into 2022 because inflation has been higher and more persistent than I had expected," Kashakari said in a post on Medium.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)

