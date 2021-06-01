Fed's Kashkari: inflation to recede if women return to labor force

June 1 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Monday said that he expects inflation to recede as COVID-19 cases decline, schools reopen and special pandemic unemployment benefits expire, allowing more people, especially women, to return to the workforce.

"Right now there's a big debate happening in economic circles about, is the economy overheating with all of this fiscal stimulus, are these higher inflation readings here to stay or not," Kashkari told CNN in an interview. "I don't think they are here to stay because I believe we are going to bring women back into the labor force and workers who have been displaced, but if we fail to do that, then these high inflation readings would become a lot more concerning because then it would signal we are overheating the economy."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

