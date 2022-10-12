Fed's Kashkari: High bar to changing path on interest rate hikes

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is focused on aggressively lifting borrowing costs in order to bring down inflation and there is a high threshold to stepping back from the current path, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday.

"For me the bar for such a change is very high because we have not yet seen much evidence that underlying inflation...is yet softening," Kashkari said during an economic development conference in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. He repeated previous coments that the central bank is "quite a ways away" from pausing rate hikes.

"A much more likely scenario is we will raise rates to some level north of 4%, maybe 4.5%, then pause and sit there for an extended period of time while the tightening we've already done works its way through the economy," Kashkari added.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by)

