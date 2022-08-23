US Markets

Fed's Kashkari: biggest fear is inflation will be more persistent

Contributor
Ann Saphir Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday his biggest fear is that the Fed and financial markets are underestimating underlying inflation pressures, and beating inflation will require even more aggressive rate hikes than he currently expects.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday his biggest fear is that the Fed and financial markets are underestimating underlying inflation pressures, and beating inflation will require even more aggressive rate hikes than he currently expects.

Kashkari is already the most hawkish of all the central bank's 19 policymakers, and expects the Fed to need to lift its policy rate, now at 2.25%-2.5%, another two full percentage points by the end of next year. He would want to see "compelling" evidence that inflation is falling towards the Fed's 2% target before easing up on rate hikes, he said.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((ann.saphir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular