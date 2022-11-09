Fed's Kashkari: any talk of pivot is 'entirely premature'

By Ann Saphir

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Wednesday said the U.S economy is a "long, long, long way" from where the Fed's goals of price stability and full employment are in tension, and any talk of pivoting away from tighter monetary policy is "entirely premature."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((ann.saphir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.