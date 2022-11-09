US Markets

Fed's Kashkari: any talk of pivot is 'entirely premature'

November 09, 2022 — 08:47 pm EST

Written by Ann Saphir for Reuters ->

By Ann Saphir

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Wednesday said the U.S economy is a "long, long, long way" from where the Fed's goals of price stability and full employment are in tension, and any talk of pivoting away from tighter monetary policy is "entirely premature."

