Fed's Kaplan says small businesses need more aid

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's emergency lending facilities have been largely effective at stabilizing markets without needing a large financial investment, but small and medium-sized businesses need more assistance, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday.

Some small businesses that were struggling financially will fail, but aid meant to help small and medium-sized businesses survive the downturn could be delivered more efficiently, Kaplan said during an online webinar with the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum Foundation.

