Fed's Kaplan says economy needs to be reopened, but gradually

The U.S. economy needs to reopen after extended shutdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but reopening must be gradual and with enough testing and other procedures that people feel comfortable to reengage, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday.

"We cannot remain shut down indefinitely," Kaplan said in an online interview with local public TV station KERA. But more must be done to ensure testing is available, he added, calling testing the highest return-on-equity investment that can be made.

