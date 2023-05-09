News & Insights

US Markets

Fed's Jefferson says economy slowing in "orderly" manner

Credit: REUTERS/JIM URQUHART

May 09, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Howard Schneider for Reuters ->

Adds further detail

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is slowing in an "orderly fashion" that should allow inflation to decline even as growth continues, Fed Governor Philip Jefferson said on Tuesday.

"The economy has started to slow in an orderly fashion...I am of the view that inflation will start to come down and the economy will have the opportunity to continue to expand," Jefferson said in comments to the Atlanta Black Chambers business group.

Jefferson did not comment on his current view of Fed interest rate policy, with the federal funds rate currently set in a range, between 5% and 5.25%, that many of his colleagues have said should be adequate to return inflation to the Fed's 2% target. It is currently more than twice that.

But his remarks did indicate hope for a "soft landing" in which inflation cools without a dramatic drop in economic activity.

Jefferson said that the recent tightening of credit standards by banks, reflected in a Fed survey released on Monday, was "typical" for where the U.S. is in the economic cycle and a "natural part" of the Fed's monetary tightening.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider)

((howard.schneider@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 789 8010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.