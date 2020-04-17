Fed's historic junk bond move ups ante on ECB

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, April 17 (IFR) - Pressure is on the European Central Bank to follow the Federal Reserve's lead in buying bonds from so-called fallen angel borrowers, say analysts - but some investors are against the idea, saying it will reduce market discipline.

The pace of US dollar high-yield issuance has soared since the Fed's announcement on April 9 that it has broadened its corporate bond purchase programme to include fallen angels.

Only one small bond, a €200m floater from Verisure, has been issued in euro high-yield in the past two months, while the euro investment-grade market has seen record amounts of issuance.

Meanwhile, the ECB has only purchased investment-grade bonds in primary.

"The ECB is giving a lot of support and confidence in funding investment-grade corporates in primary, whereas funding in high-yield primary tends to be much more uncertain," said Andrey Kuznetsov, senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes.

"The one silver lining of the ECB not buying fallen angels is that it gives companies much more incentive not to go down that route and to use every tool in their box to stay investment-grade, including cutting dividends and selling assets."

Analysts at both BofA and UBS say that the Fed's historic announcement that it will buy fallen angels and high-yield ETFs could up the ante on the ECB to do something similar.

"However, we expect the ECB to be more reactive than the Fed, and hence, only expect the ECB to buy high-yield paper after spreads widen significantly first," wrote UBS analysts, led by Stephen Caprio, in a report published on April 14.

A spokesperson from the ECB declined to comment, citing its policy not to comment on "speculation".

"The world is witnessing no-limits monetary policy, and QE that is creeping further into the depths of leveraged finance," wrote BofA analysts.

"In our view, if the ECB moved formally into buying Double Bs, then given their 70% weight in the market, it would be further bullish fodder for European high-yield spreads," they wrote.

Average euro junk bond yields are now around 6%, off their peak of 8.9% in March, but still wide of the sub-3% figure seen in February, according to iBoxx data.

Europe's fallen angel risk is arguably worse than the US's, said UBS analysts.

Since 2011, Triple B euro debt has ballooned from €330bn to €1,141bn, while Double B rated high-yield debt has only increased from €74bn to €185bn, analysts wrote.

The BBB/BB ratio of 6.2x in euros is worse than the 4.3x BBB/BB in US credit - but the risk is less priced in, in euros, they said.

"Debt-laden capital structures will become concerned about high-yield downgrades and potential loss of access to ECB purchases; we expect to see more companies close to the high-yield edge announce dividend cuts and capex reductions," wrote UBS analysts.

In UBS's most bearish analysis, 22% of all European corporate debt could be downgraded into high-yield.

"Using this framework, we expect a base case of €61bn of non-financial corporate fallen angels, with €38bn in our bullish case and €110bn in our bearish case over the next 12 months," wrote analysts.

Still, many high-yield investors are looking at the likelihood of a wave of fallen angels as an investment opportunity, albeit with caution.

"There has been a lot of talk about liquidity issues in the recent sell-off, given the magnitude of the move," said Kuznetsov. "Fallen angels tend to have larger cap structures, and tend to be more liquid, and therefore will be welcomed by investors."

Such larger companies are also in with a good chance of receiving help from domestic governments, who are concerned about mass unemployment as whole swathes of the market have been shut down.

"Central banks and governments are focused on making sure that big employers globally are in a good position to survive this macro volatility," said Kuznetsov.

