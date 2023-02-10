Fed's Harker: Fed needs to get above 5% and then pause - Sirius XM radio

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia leader Patrick Harker said Friday he still believes the U.S. central bank will need to push its interest rate target over 5%, while adding he does not see a recession happening in the U.S.

Compared to the current target of between 4.5% and 4.75%, the Fed should get above 5% "and then pause," Harker said on Wharton Business Radio. He said it was unclear right now how far above 5% the Fed will need to go, but he added the days of super-sized rate hikes are likely over for now.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby)

((Michael.Derby@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.