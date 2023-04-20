Fed's Harker sees no reason to tweak 2% inflation target right now

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia leader Patrick Harker said on Thursday he sees no need to change the central bank's 2% inflation target right now.

While there will always be an active debate about the appropriateness of the 2% target in the economic community, "we're not changing it right now," the official said in comments after a speech in Philadelphia. "We have to do what we said we are going to do" and use central bank policy to hit the stated target.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Michael.Derby@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.