US Markets

Fed's Harker says he expects economy to grow by 5% to 6% in 2021

Contributor
Jonnelle Marte Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

The U.S. economy could grow by around 5% to 6% this year, buoyed by increased vaccinations and strong fiscal aid, but the Federal Reserve is not going to pull back its support yet, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday.

April 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy could grow by around 5% to 6% this year, buoyed by increased vaccinations and strong fiscal aid, but the Federal Reserve is not going to pull back its support yet, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday.

"For now, Fed policy is going to hold steady," Harker said in remarks prepared for a virtual event organized by the Delaware State Chamber. "While the economic situation is improving, recovery is still in its early stages, and there’s no reason to withdraw support yet."

Policymakers agreed last month to leave interest rates near zero and keep purchasing $120 billion a month in bonds until the economy makes "substantial further progress" toward the Fed's goals for inflation and maximum employment.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Jonnelle.Marte@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 978 0908;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular