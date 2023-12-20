Fed's Harker open to lowering interest rates, but not imminently

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker on Wednesday said he still opposes any further U.S. central bank interest rate hikes, while signaling openness to lowering short-term borrowing costs, albeit not imminently.

"I've been in the camp of, let's hold rates where they are for a while, let's see how this plays out, we don't need to raise rates anymore," Harker said in an appearance on WHYY, a Philadelphia-based radio station.

But looking ahead, "it's important that we start to move rates down," he said, adding that "we don't have to do it too fast, we're not going to do it right away, it's going to take some time."

Harker's comments were his first since the Fed decided last week to maintain its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range, while penciling in rate cuts in 2024 amid an expectation that inflation will continue to fall.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Mark Porter and Paul Simao)

