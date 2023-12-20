News & Insights

US Markets

Fed's Harker open to lowering interest rates, but not imminently

Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

December 20, 2023 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by Michael S. Derby for Reuters ->

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker on Wednesday said he still opposes any further U.S. central bank interest rate hikes, while signaling openness to lowering short-term borrowing costs, albeit not imminently.

"I've been in the camp of, let's hold rates where they are for a while, let's see how this plays out, we don't need to raise rates anymore," Harker said in an appearance on WHYY, a Philadelphia-based radio station.

But looking ahead, "it's important that we start to move rates down," he said, adding that "we don't have to do it too fast, we're not going to do it right away, it's going to take some time."

Harker's comments were his first since the Fed decided last week to maintain its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range, while penciling in rate cuts in 2024 amid an expectation that inflation will continue to fall.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Mark Porter and Paul Simao)

((Michael.Derby@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.