Fed's George: It will be key to hold rates up once hikes end

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Kansas City Fed leader Esther George said in a CNBC interview Thursday the U.S. central bank will need to press forward with rate rises and keep them high for some time once the tightening process ends.

George said she believes the Fed will need to lift a funds rate now at between 4.25% and 4.5% to over 5% and stay there "for some time...until we get the signal that inflation is really convincingly starting to fall back toward our 2% goal."

George is retiring from the Kansas City Fed this month. She held a voting role on the rate setting Federal Open Market Committee last year.

