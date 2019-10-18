Fed's George says U.S. economy does not require interest rate cuts

By contrast, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and several others have said they view the actions taken as prudent insurance against the impact of the U.S.-China trade war on the economic outlook.

George, who nevertheless said she was open to changing her monetary policy stance should downside risks spill over to the broader economy in a way that "fundamentally affects the consumers and shifts the overall outlook", pushed back that such a pre-emptive strike was the right course.

"One potential cost is that such an insurance policy risks overheating the sectors of the economy that are already performing well," George said as she also noted that cutting rates could cause levels of corporate debt and other vulnerabilities to become elevated by encouraging risk-taking and leverage.

"The ability of the Federal Reserve to offset any unintended effects related to financial stability at this stage of the business cycle seems limited," she said.

Investors currently see an 80% probability the Fed will cut interest rates at its next meeting on Oct. 29-30, according to an analysis of Fed funds futures contracts compiled by the CME Group.

