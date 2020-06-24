US Markets

Fed's Evans sees outbreaks holding back growth

Ann Saphir Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Wednesday said he expects the U.S. economy to take until late in 2022 to recover its precrisis output, with some economic growth permanently lost to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"My forecast assumes growth is held back by the response to intermittent localized outbreaks—which might be made worse by the faster-than-expected reopenings," he said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Corridor Business Journal.

