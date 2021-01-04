US Markets

Fed's Evans says will look for recovery dynamics in spring

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Monday said he'd welcome a rise in 10-year Treasury yields if that is consistent with a rebound in economic activity, adding he would expect to have a better idea of the outlook in the months ahead.

"We are going to be looking in the spring, I think, as to what the recessionary dynamics might look like, from that point on - or, the recovery dynamics, let me put it that way," Evans said at an annual meeting of the Allied Social Science Associations.

