Fed's Evans says will look for recovery dynamics in spring

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Monday said he'd welcome a rise in 10-year Treasury yields if that is consistent with a rebound in economic activity, adding he would expect to have a better idea of the outlook in the months ahead.

"We are going to be looking in the spring, I think, as to what the recessionary dynamics might look like, from that point on - or, the recovery dynamics, let me put it that way," Evans said at an annual meeting of the Allied Social Science Associations.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

