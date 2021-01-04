Fed's Evans says policy 'well-positioned' now

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Monday said the U.S. central bank's current policy stance is "well-positioned" and that by springtime it would become clearer if or how the Fed needs to adjust its asset purchase program.

"Our current way of doing the $120 billion of purchases every month is reasonable across a wide range of maturities; if we see that we need more accommodation we could adjust and move the current pace into a longer duration, or we could expand the pace of purchases, or, if we saw that things were going better we could change the duration as well," Evans told reporters after participating in a panel at the annual meeting of the Allied Social Science Associations.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese)

