US Markets

Fed's Evans: Keeping unemployment below 5% would be 'good' outcome in inflation fight

Contributor
Howard Schneider Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

If the Federal Reserve can bring inflation under control with unemployment remaining under 5% that would be "pretty unusual and good," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - If the Federal Reserve can bring inflation under control with unemployment remaining under 5% that would be "pretty unusual and good," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Wednesday.

In remarks at the University of Virginia Evans said the policy projections outlined after the September Fed meeting, with the target interest rate rising to 4.6% next year and unemployment rising to around 4.4%, "could be consistent with an economy that runs below trend but doesn't actually go into a recession...If you bring this in under 5% (unemployment) that would be pretty unusual and good."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Chris Reese)

((howard.schneider@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 789 8010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular