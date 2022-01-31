Fed's Daly supports rate liftoff in March, interest rates at 1.25% by end of year

Adds comments

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should start raising interest rates from near zero in March and can comfortably raise them to 1.25% by the end of the year, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Monday.

"If you get to that point, so say that's the reality, that's quite a bit of tightening, but it’s also quite a bit of accommodation left in the system because the terminal rate of interest is 2.5%, so you are supporting the economy, not pulling away the punchbowl completely and causing disruptions, but you are taking away some of the extraordinary accommodation we have been providing," Daly said in an interview with Reuters Breakingviews. "I think that balance is the appropriate thing to do with the uncertainty we face."

The Fed last week signaled its readiness to join its most serious battle with inflation in decades, beginning by raising interest rates at its next meeting, March 15-16, and signaling it could begin to trim its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet as soon as midyear.

Consumer prices jumped 7% last year, more than double the Fed's 2% target.

"No one's comfortable" with such high inflation, Daly said on Monday, noting that price gains are broad-based and no longer confined largely to pandemic-hit sectors.

Still, she said, "we are not behind the curve, we are not behind the curve at all."

Wages are rising, but there is no sign of that pushing up prices in a 1970s-style wage-price spiral, she said. The challenge for the Fed, Daly said, is to remove its "extraordinary accommodation" and allow the economy to stand on its own, without removing so much that it undercuts economic growth.

"Do we need to adjust the policy rate?" Daly asked. "Absolutely."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

