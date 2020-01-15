US Markets

Fed's Daly says she expects inflation to reach 2% goal next year

Contributor
Ann Saphir Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANN SAPHIR

U.S. inflation, which has fallen short of the Federal Reserve's 2% goal for years, should reach that benchmark next year, pushed by a tight labor market and rising wages, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Wednesday.

By Ann Saphir

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. inflation, which has fallen short of the Federal Reserve's 2% goal for years, should reach that benchmark next year, pushed by a tight labor market and rising wages, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Wednesday.

The Fed's three rate cuts last year put the U.S. economy on track to grow this year by 2%, slower than last year but still fast enough to keep unemployment near its current 3.5% level and to push up wages by between 3% and 3.5%, Daly said at the Bishop Ranch Executive Forum in San Ramon. Those forces will push up inflation to 2% and keep it there "sustainably," Daly said.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Ann.Saphir@thomsonreuters.com; 415-677-2516; www.twitter.com/annsaphir; Reuters Messaging: ann.saphir.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular