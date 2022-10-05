US Markets

Fed's Daly: we don't raise rates until something breaks

Ann Saphir Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ann Saphir

The U.S. central bank would step in as lender of last resort in the event of market dislocation, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Wednesday, but right now markets are working well, and the Fed is "resolute" on raising rates further to bring inflation down.

"We definitely don't raise rates until something breaks; we actually are forward-looking," Daly told Bloomberg TV in an interview, adding that policymakers don't rely just on models but gather information from business and community leaders to shape their policies.

What the Fed hears right now, she said, is that "inflation is problematic, and we are committed to restoring price stability" by raising rates into restrictive territory and holding them there until inflation comes down closer to the Fed's 2% target.

