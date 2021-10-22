Fed's Daly: not much monetary policy can do to offset climate risk

Oct 22 (Reuters) - There's "really not anything" that monetary policy can do to mitigate climate change or offset climate risk, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Friday, though the central bank does need to incorporate that risk into its economic forecasts and longer-term outlook.

"I don’t see this as a main issue we are responding to with monetary policy on a day to day basis," Daly said at a virtual event held by the American Enterprise Institute. The central bank does have an important role in ensuring that banks are prepared for the direct risks from severe weather and from the globe's transition to new energy sources, she said.

