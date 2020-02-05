Fed's Daly: I don't think coronavirus will have material impact on U.S. economy - CNBC

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Wednesday downplayed the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China on the U.S. economy. "It bears further watching and of course we are keeping a close eye, but right now I am not looking for this to do anything material to our economy," Daly said in a television interview with CNBC. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((Lindsay.Dunsmuir@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8411;)) Keywords: USA FED/DALY

