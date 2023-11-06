News & Insights

US Markets

Fed's Cook says hopes current policy setting is adequate to settle inflation

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

November 06, 2023 — 11:57 am EST

Written by Howard Schneider for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook said she hopes the central bank's current target interest rate is adequate to return inflation to the Fed's 2% target.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged in a range of from 5.25% to 5.5% at its meeting last week, and "we hope that this will be restrictive enough such that we can return to our 2% target over time," Cook said in comments at Duke University. "But we will continue to be vigilant," to ensure the inflation target is reached.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider)

((howard.schneider@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 789 8010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.