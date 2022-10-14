US Markets

Fed's Cook: want to avoid 'stop and go' rate hikes

Contributors
raising rates now Reuters
the Fed aims to avoid having Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Friday said the U.S. central bank should avoid a "stop and go" approach to raising interest rates, and needs to tighten policy until inflation actually falls.

By raising rates now, the Fed aims to avoid having "to do more later," Cook said told the National Bankers Association in Washington, and that while the Fed has mandate to achieve both full employment and price stability, the labor market is currently strong and it is inflation that needs the Fed's primary attention. The Fed, she said, needs to "keep at it until the job is done."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)

((ann.saphir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular