Fed's Cook: want to avoid 'stop and go' rate hikes

By raising rates now, the Fed aims to avoid having "to do more later," Cook said told the National Bankers Association in Washington, and that while the Fed has mandate to achieve both full employment and price stability, the labor market is currently strong and it is inflation that needs the Fed's primary attention. The Fed, she said, needs to "keep at it until the job is done."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)

