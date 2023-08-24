Fed's Collins: May be at a place where Fed can hold steady - Yahoo Finance

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins said Thursday the central bank may be in a place where it doesn't need to raise rates again, while keeping open the option for more action.

"We may be near, we could even be at a place where we would hold" and not raise rates further, Collins said in an interview on Yahoo Finance's video channel. "But certainly additional increments are possible, and we need to look holistically and be really patient right now and not try to get ahead of what the data will tell us as it unfolds," she said.

Collins spoke on the sidelines of the Kansas City Fed's annual research conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo. She is a voting member of the rate setting Federal Open Market Committee, which next meets in a gathering next month where there's uncertainty over what officials will do with their interest rate target.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby)

((Michael.Derby@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.