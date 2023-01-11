Fed's Collins leans towards quarter-point interest rate increase -NYT

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Susan M. Collins, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said she was leaning toward a quarter-point interest rate increase at the central bank's next meeting, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

"I think 25 or 50 would be reasonable; I'd lean at this stage to 25, but it's very data-dependent," Collins said in an interview with The New York Times.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

