Fed's Collins: inflation rate likely near or past its peak

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. inflation, which has been running at a 40-year high, has probably reached its crest or is almost there, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said on Monday.

"I think that it's quite likely that inflation is near peaking and perhaps may have peaked already," Collins said following a speech to a local chamber of commerce in Boston. "Some of those supply bottleneck challenges we've seen abating...I hope that continues."

