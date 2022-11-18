US Markets

Fed's Collins: 75-basis-point hike still on the table

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER

November 18, 2022 — 10:20 am EST

Written by Ann Saphir and Lindsay Dunsmuir for Reuters ->

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Susan Collins on Friday said a 75-basis-point interest rate hike is still "on the table," as the Fed needs to do more to tame inflation

"I think it's important to say that," Collins told CNBC. As the central bank seeks a rate hike path that neither tightens too little or tightens too much, she said, "deliberate increments -- all of the possible increments -- should be on the table."

