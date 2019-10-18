Fed's Clarida says officials will act 'as appropriate' to sustain economy and address risks

BOSTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida reiterated his stance that the central bank will "act as appropriate" to extend the recovery and shield the U.S. economy from risks posed by geopolitical tensions and slowing global growth.

"Looking ahead, monetary policy is not on a preset course, and the committee will proceed on a meeting-by-meeting basis to assess the economic outlook as well as the risks to the outlook," Clarida said in prepared remarks delivered at an event organized by the CFA Institute. "It will act as appropriate to sustain growth, a strong labor market, and a return of inflation to our symmetric 2 percent objective."

His remarks, which were likely his last public comments before the next Fed meeting, were in line with those of other policymakers who emphasized this week that they are open minded about future policy decisions.

Fed officials voted 7-3 in September to cut interest rates for the second time this year, bringing the target rate to a range of 1.75% to 2.00%. Investors are pricing in a nearly 90% chance that the Fed will lower rates by a quarter percentage point later this month.

Clarida said the economy is in a "good place," boosted by an unemployment rate near 50-year lows and rising wages. He also said Fed officials are keeping an eye on risks that threaten to slow economic growth, including a decline in business investment, a slow down in global growth and below target inflation.

Many Fed policymakers, including Clarida, have previously noted that the strength of the U.S. consumer will be key in charting the course of interest rates. Clarida made no mention of the U.S. consumer in his prepared remarks.

New York Fed President John Williams said Thursday that rate decisions are being made on a "meeting by meeting" basis. Williams said the consumer has been "very resilient" but cautioned that consumer spending is a lagging indicator.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

