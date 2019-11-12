Fed's Clarida does not comment on economy, monetary policy in remarks in Switzerland

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida did not comment on his current views about the economy or Fed interest rate policy in prepared remarks for a conference in Switzerland on Tuesday on global risk and volatility.

His paper reviewed some possible reasons, including the success of global central banks in battling inflation, for why interest rates on sovereign bonds have trended lower over the past 30 years.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((howard.schneider@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 789 8010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.