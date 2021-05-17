US Markets

Fed's Clarida: U.S. growth could hit 7% this year

Contributor
Howard Schneider Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN CROSBY

U.S. economic growth could hit 7% this year, Fed vice chair Richard Clarida said on Monday, as labor and other supply bottlenecks get resolved and the recovery accelerates.

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. economic growth could hit 7% this year, Fed vice chair Richard Clarida said on Monday, as labor and other supply bottlenecks get resolved and the recovery accelerates.

"It looks like the economy if anything can pick up speed this year...We could have growth north of 6%, possibly 7%," Clarida said in remarks to an Atlanta Federal Reserve conference. Current labor and supply bottlenecks, he said, are likely to pass, and evidence that "it may take more time to reopen a $20 trillion economy than it did to shut it down."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider)

((howard.schneider@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 789 8010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular