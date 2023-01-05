US Markets

Fed's Bullard: Prospect of U.S. soft landing have increased from fall 2022

January 05, 2023 — 03:05 pm EST

Jan 5 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday that the odds have risen of the U.S. economy's escaping a recession this year despite aggressive central bank monetary policy tightening.

“I think the probability of a soft landing has increased compared to where it was in the fall of 2022,” Bullard told reporters after a speech. He said the unexpected resiliency of the economy is a good thing as it gives the Fed more space to take action and work to lower high levels of inflation.

