Fed's Bullard: Further rate increases would "lock in" disinflation

By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Continued Federal Reserve rate increases will "lock in" slowing inflation even with continued economic growth, St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard said on Thursday.

Bullard said it is likely that the pace of economic growth will slow and the unemployment rate rise towards its "longer-run natural level," something economists define as consistent with stable inflation and in the case of the U.S. estimated by Fed policymakers as around 4%.

The unemployment rate as of January was 3.4%.

But Bullard said that even as inflation remained high and economic output above potential, a "disinflationary" process had begun and could continue with additional Fed rate increases.

Bullard, a hawkish voice on policy during this period of high inflation, did not indicate how many more rate increases he feels might be necessary.

Recent inflation data has not improved as quickly as expected, causing investors to raise the probability the Fed will raise rates further than anticipated.

As of December Fed officials anticipated raising the target federal funds rate to a range of between 5% and 5.25%, a level that would be met with quarter point increases at the central bank's upcoming March and May meetings.

Officials will issue new policy and economic projections at the March 21-22 meeting.

"The U.S. economy is growing faster than previously thought, and labor market performance remains robust with unemployment below its longer-run natural level," Bullard said. "Continued policy rate increases can help lock in a disinflationary trend during 2023, even with ongoing growth and strong labor markets, by keeping inflation expectations low."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

