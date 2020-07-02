US Markets

Fed's Bullard warns of a financial crisis amid pandemic - FT

St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard told the Financial Times that a wave of "substantial bankruptcies" triggered by the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a financial crisis.

"Without more granular risk management on the part of the health policy, we could get a wave of substantial bankruptcies and (that) could feed into a financial crisis," he told the newspaper in an interview on Wednesday. (https://on.ft.com/31AlcUF)

"I think it's probably prudent to keep our lending facilities in place for now, even though its true that liquidity has improved dramatically in financial markets."

