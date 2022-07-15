Fed's Bullard says policy rate should be at least 3.75% by end of 2022

July 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should target a policy rate in the range of 3.75% to 4% by the end of this year in light of this week's hotter-than-expected inflation data, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday,

"I would now revise up the policy rate moves," Bullard said at an event organized by the European Economics & Financial Centre in London. Bullard has previously advocated for interest rates in the region of 3.5% by the end of 2022.

"The Fed has to react...charting out a course that is somewhat more aggressive over the second half of this year."

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Lindsay.Dunsmuir@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 384 8221;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.