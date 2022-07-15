US Markets

Fed's Bullard says policy rate should be at least 3.75% by end of 2022

Lindsay Dunsmuir Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The U.S. Federal Reserve should target a policy rate in the range of 3.75% to 4% by the end of this year in light of this week's hotter-than-expected inflation data, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday,

"I would now revise up the policy rate moves," Bullard said at an event organized by the European Economics & Financial Centre in London. Bullard has previously advocated for interest rates in the region of 3.5% by the end of 2022.

"The Fed has to react...charting out a course that is somewhat more aggressive over the second half of this year."

