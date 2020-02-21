US Markets

Fed's Bullard says market expectations for rate cut will fade as coronavirus fear eases - CNBC

Subrat Patnaik Reuters
Market expectations for a rate cut will fade as coronavirus fear eases, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told CNBC on Friday.

"There's a high probability that the coronavirus will blow over as other viruses have, be a temporary shock and everything will come back," Bullard told CNBC.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

