Fed's Bullard says he doesn't foresee marked tightening in credit

April 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should stick to raising interest rates to get inflation down to its 2% goal as banking strains have eased and there is not much sign of a credit crunch ahead, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday.

"It's not clear to me that there will be much of a pullback on lending by these types of banks," Bullard told reporters following a speech on his outlook for the U.S. economy to the Arkansas Bankers Association in Little Rock, Arkansas. "As long as they have enough liquidity and enough capital they will just as likely to go ahead and make those loans."

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Lindsay.Dunsmuir@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 384 8221;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.