Fed's Bullard says he doesn't foresee marked tightening in credit

Credit: REUTERS/ANN SAPHIR

April 06, 2023 — 11:37 am EDT

Written by Lindsay Dunsmuir for Reuters ->

April 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should stick to raising interest rates to get inflation down to its 2% goal as banking strains have eased and there is not much sign of a credit crunch ahead, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday.

"It's not clear to me that there will be much of a pullback on lending by these types of banks," Bullard told reporters following a speech on his outlook for the U.S. economy to the Arkansas Bankers Association in Little Rock, Arkansas. "As long as they have enough liquidity and enough capital they will just as likely to go ahead and make those loans."

