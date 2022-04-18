Fed's Bullard repeats case for raising rates to 3.5% by year end

US Markets

U.S. inflation is "far too high," St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Monday, repeating his case for increasing interest rates to 3.5% by the end of the year to rein in inflation expectations and slow what are now 40-year-high inflation readings.

"What we need to do right now is get expeditiously to neutral and then go from there," Bullard said at a virtual event held by the Council on Foreign Relations, adding that he doesn't expect to need to raise rates by more than half a percentage point at any meeting. Still, he said, the unemployment rate can continue to fall even with aggressive rate hikes, repeating his view that unemployment, now at 3.6%, will go below 3% this year.

