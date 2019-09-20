Fed's Bullard, explaining dissent, says U.S. manufacturing appears "in recession"

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve bank president James Bullard said on Friday he argued for a deeper, half a percentage point cut at this week's Fed meeting because of signs the U.S. economy will slow "in the near horizon," and that manufacturing "already appears in recession."

The Fed cut rates a quarter of a percentage point at its policy meeting that ended Wednesday. Bullard dissented in favor of a larger reduction, he said in a statement, because "it is prudent risk management, in my view, to cut the policy rate aggressively now and then later increase it should the downside risks not materialize."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Andrew Heavens)

