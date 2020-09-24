Fed's Bullard, bullish on rebound, says near full recovery "within reach" this year

By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The United States could end the year with virtually no loss of economic output given the amount of government spending already provided and the ongoing adaptation of businesses and households to coping with the coronavirus pandemic, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday.

Fast expected growth from July though September "may put the U.S. economy within reach of a sort of 'full recovery' by the end of 2020," with the United States ending the year at the same level of overall output as 2019 and a "substantial decline" in the unemployment rate, Bullard said.

That would require the country to hit a 35% annualized growth rate in the third quarter - the high range of private forecasts - and maintain roughly 10% growth until the end of the year.

"Those are big numbers but not outside the realm of possibility," Bullard said in comments that make him perhaps the most bullish of Fed officials in projecting a continued strong recovery and steady control of the pandemic.

A recovery of the economy to 2019 levels would stand as a remarkable outcome after a year in which millions lost their jobs in a matter of weeks last spring. Most of Bullard's Fed colleagues expect the economy to contract around 3% to 4% this year.

The ongoing health risks to the recovery are real, Bullard said. But he repeated his view that steady "granular" progress among businesses and individuals learning to cope with the virus is allowing more economic activity to resume.

Many Fed officials have said they are concerned another wave of virus infections will deepen the current recession, and virtually all have said they feel another round of federal government aid is needed to ensure small businesses don't fail and households don't start defaulting on mortgages and rent payments.

Bullard, however, said he felt the amounts already approved last spring in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act may prove enough to offset the loss of production.

"In an aggregate sense there are considerable resources pledged to combat the crisis," he said in remarks prepared for delivery to a web seminar sponsored by the Global Interdependence Center.

