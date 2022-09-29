Fed's Bullard: I don't see UK situation affecting U.S. outlook

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is mostly insulated from turmoil in UK markets, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday, a day after the Bank of England resumed its bond-buying in an emergency move to protect pension funds from partial collapse.

"We certainly saw some movement in U.S. asset prices in response to this but I do think this is about UK policy," Bullard said during a conference call with reporters. "I don't see this really impinging on the U.S. inflation or real growth developments so this is mostly about financial markets needing to price in the volatility you are seeing in the UK."

The pound touched an all-time low of $1.0327 on Monday and British government bonds sold off at a ferocious pace in response to tax cuts proposed by the government of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, which are seen further stoking inflation and putting the country's fiscal and monetary policy at odds with each other.

The mixed signals added another dose of volatility to world financial markets already coping with Federal Reserve interest rate increases moving faster and higher than anticipated, and many other countries racing to follow suit.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Franklin Paul)

