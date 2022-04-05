Fed's Brainard sees reaching neutral policy stance later this year

By Ann Saphir and Lindsay Dunsmuir

April 5 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday said she expects methodical interest rate increases and rapid reductions to the Fed's balance sheet to bring U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year, with further tightening to follow as needed.

"I think we can all absolutely agree inflation is too high and bringing inflation down is of paramount importance," Brainard said at a conference at the Minneapolis Fed. The Fed will raise rates "methodically" and as soon as next month begin to quickly ramp up reductions to its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet to a "considerably" more rapid pace of runoff than the last time the Fed shrank its holdings, Brainard said.

That balance sheet shrinkage, combined with a series of Fed rate hikes, "will contribute to monetary policy tightening over and above the expected increases in the policy rate reflected in market pricing and the Committee’s Summary of Economic Projections," she said.

Brainard's remarks are her first since the Fed last month raised rates for the first time in three years, and released policymaker projections for the policy rate to end the year in a range of 1.75%-2%.

Markets see the Fed moving faster, delivering half-point rate hikes in both May and June to bring the rate to 2.5%-2.75% by the end of this year. That would be above the 2.4% level that most Fed policymakers view as "neutral."

The remarks from Brainard, typically seen as on the Fed's more dovish wing, jolted financial markets. Stock prices fell, with the benchmark S&P 500 Index .SPX tumbling by two-thirds of a percent in 15 minutes, and bond yields rose sharply.

The 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR, among the maturities most sensitive to expectations for how the Fed reduces its balances sheet, rose above 2.5%, up by more than 10 basis points on the session. Traders added to bets on rate hikes later this year.

The Fed on Wednesday releases minutes of its March meeting that are expected to provide fresh details on the pace and scope of the Fed's plans to reduce its bond holdings. Brainard provided a bit of a preview.

"Given that the recovery has been considerably stronger and faster than in the previous cycle, I expect the balance sheet to shrink considerably more rapidly than in the previous recovery, with significantly larger caps and a much shorter period to phase in the maximum caps compared with 2017–19," Brainard said.

The Fed targets 2% inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures price index. In February the PCE price index was up 6.4% from a year earlier.

Brainard said she sees upside risks to inflation from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and noted that COVID lockdowns in China could worse supply chain bottlenecks that have kept upward pressure on prices.

And though the geopolitical events could pose risks to growth, she noted, the U.S economy has considerable momentum and the labor market is strong.

Unemployment last month fell to 3.6%, just a hair above its pre-pandemic level.

The Fed's signaling on policy has already tightened financial conditions, Brainard said, with mortgage rates up a full percentage point in the past few months.

"Looking forward, at every meeting, we will have the opportunity to calibrate the appropriate pace of firming through the policy rate to reflect what the incoming data tell us about the outlook and the balance of risks," she said.

"We are prepared to take stronger action" if warranted by readings on inflation or inflation expectations, Brainard said, adding that she would also be watching the yield curve for any signs of downside risks to the economy.

