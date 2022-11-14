US Markets

Fed's Brainard: "healthy discussions" among rate-setters on path of rate hikes

Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

November 14, 2022 — 12:05 pm EST

Written by Lindsay Dunsmuir for Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee has healthy debate internally about where rates will end up and for how long they will need to stay there, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Monday.

"I do think there is very strong agreement among committee members about the need to show resolve," Brainard said in an interview with Bloomberg in Washington. "But we do have, and I think this is really important, we do have very full discussions among committee members...(about) how much restraint, for how long, what data do we look at...So I think there's healthy discussions and I do believe that it's going to be very important to have those different perspectives informing our policy deliberations."

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by)

((Lindsay.Dunsmuir@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 384 8221;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.