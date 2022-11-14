Fed's Brainard: "healthy discussions" among rate-setters on path of rate hikes

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee has healthy debate internally about where rates will end up and for how long they will need to stay there, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Monday.

"I do think there is very strong agreement among committee members about the need to show resolve," Brainard said in an interview with Bloomberg in Washington. "But we do have, and I think this is really important, we do have very full discussions among committee members...(about) how much restraint, for how long, what data do we look at...So I think there's healthy discussions and I do believe that it's going to be very important to have those different perspectives informing our policy deliberations."

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by)

