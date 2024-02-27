News & Insights

US Markets

Fed's Bowman says she will stay 'cautious' on monetary policy

Credit: REUTERS/ANN SAPHIR

February 27, 2024 — 12:45 pm EST

Written by Ann Saphir for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman on Tuesday signaled she is in no rush to cut U.S. interest rates, particularly given upside risks to inflation that could stall progress or even cause price pressures to resurge.

"My baseline outlook continues to be that inflation will decline further with the policy rate held steady," Bowman said in remarks prepared for delivery to a Florida Bankers Association leadership luncheon in Miami. "I will remain cautious in my approach to considering future changes in the stance of policy."

Bowman supported the Fed's decision last month to hold its benchmark overnight interest rate in the current 5.25%-5.50% range, and on Tuesday said she feels the U.S. central bank's policy stance is "restrictive and appears to be appropriately calibrated to reduce inflation pressures."

She also repeated her view that if data continue to show inflation moving sustainably toward the Fed's 2% goal, it will "eventually" become appropriate to reduce the policy rate to keep it from becoming overly restrictive.

But unexpectedly strong readings on inflation in January "suggest slower progress" towards the 2% goal, Bowman said. Consumer spending and economic activity have been strong and the labor market remains tight, she added. Loosening financial conditions and additional fiscal stimulus could add to demand and stall progress on inflation, Bowman said, while geopolitical risks also could add to price pressures.

"Reducing our policy rate too soon could result in requiring further future policy rate increases to return inflation to 2 percent in the longer run," Bowman said, adding that she remains willing to increase the policy rate should it be needed.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Ann.Saphir@thomsonreuters.com; 312-593-8342; www.twitter.com/annsaphir; Reuters Messaging: ann.saphir.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.