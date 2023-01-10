Fed's Bowman says more rate rises needed to combat high inflation

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank will have to raise interest rates further to combat high inflation and that will likely lead to softer job market conditions.

"Inflation is much too high" and while there have been some signs it has begun to ease, "we have a lot more work to do" to lower price pressures from current levels back to the Fed's 2% target, Bowman said in prepared remarks for a speech to a banking group in Florida.

Bowman said she expects the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee "will continue raising interest rates to tighten monetary policy, as we stated after our December meeting," while noting the pace of future actions will be driven by how the economy performs.

The Fed raised rates at its meeting last month by half a percentage point, putting its federal funds rate target in the 4.25%-4.50% range. It penciled in further increases to around 5.1% in 2023. Fed officials have broadly argued that once they are done raising rates they'll need to keep them high to push inflation down. Bowman agreed with that stance in her remarks.

"Once we achieve a sufficiently restrictive federal funds rate, it will need to remain at that level for some time in order to restore price stability, which will in turn help to create conditions that support a sustainably strong labor market," Bowman said. But she added that the job market - the Fed itself sees a rise in unemployment in 2023 - will be pressured by what the central bank needs to do.

Unemployment so far has remained low in the face of Fed action, Bowman said, noting "I take this as a hopeful sign that we can succeed in lowering inflation without a significant economic downturn." She added that "while the effects of monetary policy tightening on the job market have generally been limited so far, slowing the economy will likely mean that job creation also slows."

Many observers are worried that the Fed's efforts to cool inflation will exert too much pain on the job market, and many economists believe Fed policy actions could lead to a recession. Fed officials have countered that without price stability the economy cannot reach its full potential.

Bowman said that for her to know inflation has eased enough for the Fed to stop hiking rates, she will "be looking for compelling signs that inflation has peaked and for more consistent indications that inflation is on a downward path."

