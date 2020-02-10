Fed's Bowman: U.S. economic backdrop "very favorable"

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Gov. Michelle Bowman on Monday reiterated the Fed's outlook of continued moderate growth for the U.S., with unemployment remaining low and inflation expected to rise gradually to the Fed's 2% target.

"On the whole, the national economic backdrop looks

very favorable," Bowman said in remarks on community bank regulation prepared for delivery at a conference in Florida.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider)

