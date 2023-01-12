Fed's Bostic: New inflation data gives 'comfort' for smaller rate hikes - CBS

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Data showing inflation slowed in December "was really welcome news" that may allow the U.S. Federal Reserve to scale back to quarter point rate increases at its upcoming meeting, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank president Raphael Bostic said on Thursday.

"It really suggests inflation is moderating and that gives me some comfort that we might be able to move more slowly," Bostic said in an interview on CBS News' Prime Time with John Dickerson.

