Fed's Bostic: Appropriate to be 'more cautious' in calibrating rates from here

January 09, 2023 — 01:14 pm EST

Written by Howard Schneider for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - There is broad agreement at the Fed that monetary policy is currently at a restrictive level, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Monday, adding it will be "appropriate and important" for the Fed to move rates at a "more normal cadence" in the future.

"Given the amount of uncertainty that is out there I think it is appropriate for us to be much more cautious ... in terms of our calibration," said Bostic.

Fed officials are expected to approve a quarter point increase at their next meeting, down from the half point increase approved in December.

